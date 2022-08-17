Mary Kay (Vargo) Kelly, 62, of Homer City, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
She was the daughter of Mary Jo Vargo and the late Edward “Banjo” Vargo. She was born on Jan. 28, 1960.
Mary Kay was very fond of her Yorkie dogs and was the number one Steelers fan. When she was not cheering on the Steelers, Mary Kay loved to cook and work in the flower garden. She was employed by Joy Manufacturing and was a paralegal for Carmella & Tomb and Marcus & Mack.
In addition to her mother, Mary Kay is survived by her fiancé, Jim Hogan; sisters, Kristy Kelly Bellman, Karen Dosik and Darlene Vargo; brothers, Bob, Dennis and Edward Vargo; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Jason and Joshua McAdoo; her uncle, Randy Dugan; and her grandparents, Althea and Ernie Dugan.
Friends will be received Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be held Friday at 8 p.m. at the funeral Home.
