Mary L. Eisenstat

Mary L. (Walker) Eisenstat, 63, of Penn Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
She was born Aug. 22, 1958, in Homer City, a daughter of Mary Jean (Wallace) Walker, of Homer City, and Robert Walker Sr.
Mary Lynn was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in business. Prior to retirement she worked at former Star Chevrolet, Nissan and Volvo, Greensburg, and she worked as a controller for Eisenstat Candy Company. Mary Lynn was a loving mother and wife.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 26 years, Robert “Bob” A. Eisenstat; her children, Jordan Eisenstat, of Arlington Va., and Elise Eisenstat, of Penn Township; brothers and sisters, Cheryl (Tim) Taddie, Robert “Bob” (Joyce) Walker Jr. and Brian (Irene) Walker, all of Homer City; her aunt, Shirley (Gary) Richardson; nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the William Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral ceremony will follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Humane Society or to Make-A-Wish Foundation.
