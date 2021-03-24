Mary L. Fleming

Mary Louise Fleming, 94, of Indiana, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Communities at Indian Haven.
A daughter of Leroy and Leila Work Spon, she was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Indiana.
Mrs. Fleming was a homemaker and a member of the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by three children, Charlotte Deabenderfer and husband Chuck, of Indiana, Janet Rice, of Rochester Mills, and Robert Fleming, of Indiana; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; a sister-in-law, Judy Spon; a special niece, Betty Gaston; several nieces and nephews; and a former son-in-law, Terry Rice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Fleming; a son, William Fleming; and three siblings, Robert Spon, Richard Spon and Ruth Mauthe.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Kathy Nice officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Communities at Indian Haven for their great care.
Due to health concerns, all CDC guidelines will be followed.
