Mary L. Malloy

Mary L. (Tobin) Malloy, 53, of Vintondale, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born May 3, 1967, in Johnstown, the daughter of Carl and Frances (Galer) Tobin, and was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by husband Harry J. Malloy Jr., to whom she was married 34 years, and children Nicole and Greg, both of Vintondale. She is also survived by brother Martin Tobin, Vintondale, and sister Amy Leitz, Ebensburg.
Mary had been employed by Diamond Pharmacy in Indiana, where she served as a prison tech. She, along with her husband and family, enjoyed camping, bowling and visiting the occasional casino.
She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Indiana.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Nanty Glo, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Robert Westrick officiating. Interment will be at United Brethren Cemetery, Belsano.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to any organization that assists in the care and rescue of animals.