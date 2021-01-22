Mary Louise (Regina) Shearer, 96, of Blairsville (Brenizer), died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was the daughter of Frank and Mary (Ocepek) Regina Sr. and was born in Claridge on Aug. 10, 1924.
She was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Catholic Church in Blairsville and the Chestnut Hills Blairsville Senior Center.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, going to the casino and fishing.
Mary is survived by her son, Donald R. Shearer (Lori), of Blairsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald C. Shearer, who died in 2004; and a brother, Frank Regina.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery with Father Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
