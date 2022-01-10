Mary Lee Barna, 83, of Coral, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Cambria Care Center, Ebensburg.
She was the daughter of Lloyd Clark Fling and Mary (Strickland) Henick Fling, who preceded her in death, and was born March 18, 1938, in Indiana.
Mary was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City, and was retired from Seasonall Industries. She was a loving wife and mother.
Her spare time was usually devoted to playing with and nurturing her grandchildren; they were her pride and joy.
Mary loved nature and animals. She loved long walks in the woods with her dog and her husband. She also liked to spend time with her husband, Joe, at flea markets. She especially liked to spend time at her daughter’s farm with her grandchildren and their many pets.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Barna; her son, John (Marcy) Barna, of Homer City; her daughter, Maryanna (Mike) Palmiere, of Brush Valley; her grandchildren, Alaina, Joseph, Samantha, Stephen, Jennifer and John; and her great-grandchildren, Andrew, Leaila, Oliver and Hendrix. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Kay Simmons, of Smethport.
In addition to her parents, Mary and Floyd Fling, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Cassandra.
Private services were held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, Indiana. Interment was in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.