Mary Loretta (Ferra) Morganti, 97, of Indiana, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was a daughter of Rosario and Ida Marie (Shields) Ferrara and was born June 19, 1925, in Punxsutawney. She married Joseph James Morganti on June 1, 1946. He preceded her in death in 1994.
Mary was a member of Indiana First Church of God.
Mary was a beautician for more than 40 years and owned her own shop, operated from her home.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed spending time at yearly camp meetings, traveling, quilting, knitting and serving the Lord.
Mary is survived by her son Robert D. Morganti and his wife Leslie, of Indiana (Leslie); two granddaughters, Terra Yanoschick, of Indiana, and Annmarie (Yanoschick) Vance, of Homer City; her great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Finnegan; her brother, Robert Daniel Ferra and his wife Joan Delores, of Creekside; numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; great-great-nieces; and great-great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe; daughter Ruth Ann; grandson Nathan; and three siblings, Ruth Geraldine Miller, Rose Evelyn Rockey and Rosar Ferra Jr.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St. Her funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Matthew Lantz officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Indiana First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, Indiana, PA 15701; or church/charity of choice, in her name.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.