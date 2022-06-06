Mary Lou Aikins, 91, of Indiana, formerly of Elderton, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Beacon Ridge.
She was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Armstrong Township, to Clair B. and Lula I. (Wood) Miller.
Mary Lou attended Elderton Presbyterian Church, and she was previously active in the American Legion Post #918 Auxiliary. In addition to assisting her husband, Lee, with the family businesses, including Lee’s T.V. Service, Aikins Market, Aikins Hardware and Big A Mart, she lovingly devoted much of her time and energy to raising their six children and her younger sister.
Mary Lou delighted in her and Lee’s travels across the United States, but nothing stole her away from her true love, her family. She enjoyed baking and was well-known for her delicious potato salad and homemade pies. Mary Lou had a great sense of humor and loved to play board games and cards.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Aikins and wife Sharon, of Shelocta; daughters, Delores J. Craig and husband John, of Elderton; Pat Hooks and husband Roger, of Whitehouse, Ohio; Karen Coulter, of Georgia; and Mary Ann Ruff and husband Robby, of Blairsville; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pauline McIntyre and husband Larry, of Mahaffey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Leland C. “Lee” Aikins, whom she married July 14, 1948, and who died March 23, 2016; an infant son, Donald A. Aikins; daughter, Shirley M. Martin; brother, Richard Miller; and a sister, Alice Elgin.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Elderton Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Main St., Elderton, with the Rev. Dr. Angel De La Cruz officiating.
Interment will follow in Elderton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou’s honor to Elderton Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159, Elderton, PA 15736 or to the American Legion Post #918, 224 Stoney Point Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To send a condolence to Mary Lou’s family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.