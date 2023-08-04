Mary Lou Elias, 76, of Northern Cambria, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
She was born June 3, 1947, in Indiana, the daughter of Robert and Sara (Herron) Shireman.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother Thomas Shireman; sister-in-law Margaret Shireman; and brother-in-law James Sarokon.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Gary Elias; children Suzanne (Lance) Elbin, Needmore; Robert (Sophia) Elias, Pittsburgh; and Mark (Melanie) Elias, Frederick, Md.; and grandchildren, Connor Elbin, Carson Elbin, Carter Elbin, Briana Elias, Claire Elias, Chase Elias and Jacob Elias.
Mary was also the sister of Roberta Sarokon, Plumville, and a retired schoolteacher from Northern Cambria School District.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral service that will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Northern Cambria, with Pastor Marty Cartmell officiating.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.