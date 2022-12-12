Mary Lou Faloon, 72, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, with a staff member of the Ebensburg Center by her side at Conemaugh Hospital.
Born July 4, 1950, in Indiana, she was the cherished daughter of Herbert A. and Audrey A. (Barr) Faloon. Mary Lou was also the beloved granddaughter of Norris and Ella Barr, with whom she shared a very special relationship.
She spent the last 61 years in the compassionate hands of the staff of the Ebensburg Center.
Nothing was more important to Mary Lou than the love of her family. She is survived by her brother, David “Bruce” Faloon and wife Debbie, of Indiana; cousin, E. Kears Pollock and wife Karen, of Bruin; three nieces, Kayla Meyer and husband Edward, Jenna Faloon and Alicia Faloon; great-niece, Emma Wells; and great-nephew, Asa Faloon.
A memorial service to honor Mary Lou’s life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at a later date. Private interment in Marion Center Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
