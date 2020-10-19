Mary Lou “Toot” Henry, 91, of Buffington Township, was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
Born May 12, 1929, in Johnstown, she was a daughter of William and Hazel (Mardis) Meagher.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, Mack, who passed away July 9, 2020; sister Achsa “Cook” and brothers John (Mary Jane) and Billy; in-laws Ruth (France) Butler, James “Bub” (Peg), June (Joe) Bruckhart, Hayes (Peg), Paul “Butch” (Martha) and Bob (Gail); son-in-law Chuck Lepsch; great-grandchild Amos, Frank McCloskey Sr.; and longtime family friend, Dick Dill.
She is survived by her brother, Jim (Ginger); children Frank (Donna) McCloskey, Laura (Howard) Day, Kathy Ashcom Lepsch and Lisa (Bill) Henry; grandchildren Shannon (Manual), Jennifer (Carlos), Tom (Tonya), Mack (Danielle), John (Chelsea) and Brandon (Erin); great-grandchildren Leo, Te’a (Teacup), Tommy (Bubs), Gianluca, Elizabeth, John (JW), Adalyn, Evelyn, Conor, Isabella, Luke, Oliver and Max; special family member Mary McCloskey; longtime family friend Sandi Dill; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Affectionately known as “Hun” by Dad, Mom was dedicated to family, friends and community. She believed in leaving things a little better than when you found them. Mom and Dad helped organize and maintain the Buffington Township Community Park project. She proudly served for many years as a member of the United school board.
She had the most loving, adventurous spirit and would be there for you before you knew you needed her. She loved meeting up with her sisters-in-law to plan the week’s menu for one of her favorite adventures, camping on the Potato Hill. Whether it was hosting a get-together, especially New Year’s Eve in the garage, or decorating and preparing for a holiday meal, she did it with love. Mom was the nucleus of our family. Her heart of gold, crystal blue eyes and beautiful smile instantly made you feel better. She was the best wife, mom and friend, and will be sadly missed every day.
A special thanks to Conemaugh Regional Hospice, especially John, Father Scott, Sherry and the rest of the hospice team, and caregivers Gary and Pam. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary Lou’s name may be made to Conemaugh Regional Hospice, 210 Industrial Park Road, Suite 150, Johnstown, PA 15904.
Friends will be received at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service by Father Scott J. Lill at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery. Online condolences may be placed at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, wearing of a face covering and social distancing will be required.