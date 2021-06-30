Mary Lou (Hoover) Buterbaugh, 90, of Hillsdale, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
The daughter of John E. and Ione E. (Smith) Hoover, she was born on Nov. 22, 1930, in Gipsy.
Mary Lou was a graduate of Montgomery Township High School in Arcadia. She enjoyed attending Hillsdale Wesleyan Church.
She married William “Bill” Bernon Buterbaugh on Dec. 31, 1951, and they shared over 29 years of marriage together.
Mary Lou’s career included working as a secretary for both TAPCO in Ohio and for Honeywell in Florida, before relocating back to her hometown area with her husband and daughter in 1979 to make her home in Hillsdale.
She loved to go out dancing and attend the concerts of her favorite band, “Down To The Wire.” Mary Lou was very supportive of her daughter’s interests and thoroughly loved attending Pam’s horse shows. One of her favorite dining highlights was eating out at Chinese buffets.
Mary Lou greatly enjoyed visiting with her daughter’s clients of Pam’s Shear Delight, which is located in Mary Lou’s Hillsdale home.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Kaye Buterbaugh and boyfriend, William “Doc” Wise, of Punxsutawney; her sister-in-law, Erma Buterbaugh Stumpf, of Indiana; and her nephew, Don Conner and wife, Mary, of Hillsdale.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill, on March 30, 1980; her two sisters, Helen L. Hoover and Betty J. Conner; and her nephew, James Hoover.
Family and friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 5 p.m. funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation. Pastor John Traxler will officiate.
Interment will take place at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Mary Lou’s guestbook and share a condolence message.