Mary Lou (Hyams) Manecke, 95, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Indiana Hospital.
She was born Aug. 7, 1928, in Pittsburgh. She was the wife of Siegfried “Fred” E. Manecke, whom she married in July 1948. They spent 67 years together until his passing in 2015. She recently celebrated her 95th birthday with a big party with all of her relatives and friends.
Mary Lou was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana. She raised eight children and then went to work outside the home later in life. She worked as a receptionist and dental assistant for Dr. Shoff, worked for Indiana Aging Services for many, many years, and retired as H&R Block’s oldest employee at 85 years young.
In her free time, Mary Lou loved hiking in White’s Woods with her dog, Wally. Her favorite hobbies were cooking for her family, reading, knitting and swimming. She enjoyed many vacations with her family to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and to celebrate her 85th birthday, several of her kids and grandkids accompanied her to her homeland of Ireland. She loved visiting her children, grandchildren and granddogs.
Mary Lou is survived by six children: Beth (Tom) Henry, of Hanover, Bruce (Sharon) Manecke, of Indiana, Paul (Suzanne) Manecke, of Indiana, Neil (Darla) Manecke, of Hudson, Ohio, Kurt (Kathryn) Manecke, of Indiana, and Karin (Bill) Rassbach of Eau Claire, Wis.; grandchildren Annie Henry, Jamie (Eddie) Bubner, Lisa (Noah) Owotoki, Brian (Felicia) Manecke, James (Tessa) Manecke, Emily (Joe) Pyles, Ben (Brooke) Manecke, Remy Rassbach and Katie Rassbach; great-grandchildren Edward and Donna Bubner, Jaden and Jordan Owotoki, Junabella Manecke, Ollie and Revel Manecke and Callahan Manecke.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband; daughter Linda Louise Manecke; son Craig Daniel Manecke; daughter-in-law Donna Manecke; sister Betty Hoover; and brother Jack Hyams.
She was one of the good ones, and this world won’t be the same without her. “Mumbo,” “Big Lou,” “Grandma,” “Gamoo,” “Gram Cracker” amd “Oma” ... you will be greatly missed.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N 7th St., Indiana, with Pastor David Hanna officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Mary Lou’s name to Friends of White’s Woods Fourth Ward Park, 200 Forest Ridge Road, Indiana, PA 15701; the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road., Indiana; or Calvary Presbyterian Church.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. To view the obituary or sign the online guest book, please visit robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.
