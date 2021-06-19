Mary Lou Moore, 53, of Green Township, formerly of Blairsville, peacefully passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver, after a long battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by infant sister Cathy, and is survived by her parents, Alan and Virginia Moore, of Blairsville; brother Jerry Moore and his wife, Denise, of Blairsville; brother Barry Moore, of Long Beach, Miss.; sister Judy O’Data and her husband, Jon, of Rochester; nephew B.J. Moore, of Pittsburgh; niece Melanie Bird and her husband, Jeff, of Indianapolis; her dear friends, Patricia Travers and Steve Stolz, both of Erie, who were very helpful during her illness; and numerous other friends and co-workers.
She was a graduate of Blairsville Senior High School and was employed by Fluid Engineering in Erie.
Her family is grateful for their help and consideration during her illness.
Mary Lou loved all animals but particularly cats and German shepherds. She had four cats at the time of her passing and several cat-themed tattoos.
She was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins, SCCA sports car racing and handsome racecar drivers, and she attended many races over the years with her brother Jerry. Mary Lou was an outstanding pool player and played competitively for many years.
She won the Top Female Average award.
She was also an avid crocheter, and her friends remember her well for always having her needles and yarn close at hand.
Most of her creations were given away as gifts or donations.
Per her wishes, there will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc., Pittsburgh. A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Erie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Road, Jamestown, NY 14701, or the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.