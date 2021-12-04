Mary Lou Zenisek

Our dear Mary Lou (Craig) Zenisek, 86, of Indiana, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born June 10, 1935, in Washington Court House, Ohio, to Kenneth Craig and Gwendola Euphan (Hoppes) Craig, and enjoyed more than 58 years of marriage to her precious Cy.
Mary Lou was so proud to be a founding member of both the St. Thomas More Newman Center and the Newman Center Guild and its activities and ministries. Mary Lou also loved being a part of her dance club and the Indiana Rainbow Diamond Glass Club, as well as volunteering in many community activities. She never missed an election as she worked at the polls for decades in various capacities. How will the IUP basketball teams and Mack pool fare without her loyalty?
Mary Lou will be missed by her children: Julie Gigliotti (Ernie), of Plum; Jeff Zenisek (Renee), of Chippewa; and Dan Zenisek (Dana), of Homer City; her nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna (Craig) Stoner and Warren Craig; as well as nieces and nephews who adore her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Friends will be received Monday, Dec. 13, from 10 until 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More University Parish, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Tage Danielson, celebrant. Inurnment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association by visiting lung.org or mailing to 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
The Zenisek family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.