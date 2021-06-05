Mary Louise Bell, of Punxsutawney, entered eternal life on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the age of 99.
Born March 10, 1922, in Johnstown, she was a daughter of Florence and Walter Lloyd. She is reunited with her husband, Blaine Bell, who preceded her in death.
Before he was shipped out for World War II, Blaine claimed that she “chased” him to New Orleans even after he had telegraphed her “not to come.” He always left out the part that said “because he might already be shipped out” from the story. However, he was there and they were married in New Orleans Evangelical Lutheran Church on Aug. 13, 1942.
Her spirit is carried on by her five children: James Bell (Sherri), Lee Bell (Marsha), Patricia Carl (Terry), John Bell (Janice) and Carol Skillington (Rick); 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and three more on the way. She also is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Sladden, and eight nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Blaine, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Lloyd; her sister, Betty Bell; her brother-in-law, Emory Bell; her sister-in-law, Joy States, and Joy’s husband, Sam States.
A stay-at-home mom, Mary always was on the go. She believed it was better to give than to receive, and always chose to see the best in people. She gave in so many ways, whether helping an elderly neighbor, delivering Meals on Wheels or serving God in various roles at St. Peter’s United Church.
The community of Punxsutawney also was important to her, where she was Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, Girl Scout neighborhood chairperson, treasurer of The Historical and Genealogical Society, and a member of PTA and AFS, among others. For her community service, she was recognized as Punxsutawney Woman of the Year in 1978.
She was a good seamstress and made clothes for all of her children when they were young. All of the children always had hand-knitted mittens. She continued the tradition by knitting sweaters and mittens for her grandchildren as well. All of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild cherish the Christmas stockings she hand-knitted.
Mary was an avid gardener. Her flowers were her pride and joy. She also enjoyed people and socializing, whether playing bridge or 500-bid, attending Christian friends and Bible study, going to Irving Club, throwing New Year’s Eve parties or attending dances at the Country Club.
She had a wonderful smile that everyone noticed. Her life was about the joy she brought to people as well as her inner beauty and strength, and the generosity she showed.
Mary's funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. where visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and a funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday. Final interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery in Punxsutawney.
