Mary Louise Steele, 72, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born Dec. 10, 1947, to Merle E. and Helen (Good) Troutman in Rural Valley.
Mary attended the One Life Church in Punxsutawney and formerly was a member of the Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church. She held many careers throughout her life. She was the manager of Cabarrus City Schools Cafeteria in Concord, N.C., before she moved to Punxsutawney, where she worked at Jamesway and First Commonwealth Bank.
Mary’s passion for more than 30 years was to devote her time to her community through the Groundhog Festival. She was instrumental in establishing the Groundhog Souvenir Shop, which became so successful that it merged with the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce. She volunteered for numerous organizations including the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. Mary became so involved volunteering that she was awarded the Jefferson County Volunteer of the Year in 2004-05 for the American Cancer Society. She was again recognized by the American Cancer Society for the largest percentage increase in daffodil sales at that time.
Mary loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, watching sports and going to casinos.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Roger L. Steele, of Punxsutawney; a daughter, Teresa M. Neal and husband Keith, of Anita; a son, Eric S. Steele and wife Jackie, of DeLancey; three grandchildren: Dylan Steele, of Detroit; Kyle Neal, of Anita; and grandma’s sunshine Leila Jo Steele, of DeLancey; and two sisters: Diana Buffone, of Dayton, and Arlene Troutman, of Rural Valley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Darlene Troutman.
Friends will be received at McCabe Funeral Home, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, today from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 1 p.m., the time of the funeral service by the Rev. Guy Smith.
Interment will be in Mahoning United Presbyterian Cemetery, Marchand.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lisa’s Ladybugs, PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
