Mary Lynn Sharp

Mary Lynn Sharp, 84, of Clymer, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

A daughter of Arthur Lee and Hazel M. English Tyger, she was born Oct. 9, 1937, in Rossiter.

Mary Lynn worked in healthcare and was a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed sewing, working in her flower garden, baking, cooking and making flower arrangements for cemeteries.

She is survived by a son, Michael Coates and wife Kathi, of Anderson, Mo.; a brother, John Tyger, of Creekside; a sister, Wanda Walker and husband Harry, of Anderson, S.C.; grandchildren, Megan Coates, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Garret Coates and wife Inez, of Texas; a great-grandchild, Braden Coates; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, DeWitt Sharp; a brother, Donald Tyger; and a sister, Lois Newman.

Friends and family will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Sunday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Spiker officiating. Private interment will be in Fairview Cemetery.

