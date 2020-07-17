Mary M. Barnes, 78, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home.
She was born on June 2, 1942, in New Kensington.
Mary was an art teacher for many years at Apollo-Ridge School District and was well liked by her students and co-workers. She will be sorely missed.
There will be no viewings or visitation. Services will be private.
Funeral arrangements
are being handled by Daugherty Funeral Home, Freeport.
Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.