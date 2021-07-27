Mary M. Kalanavich

Mary Madaline Kalanavich was a hard-working and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the age of 92.
Madaline was born to Robert and Lucy Loar in Midland, Md. She moved to Indiana to manage the fountain at McCrory’s Department Store, where she met her husband, Nick Kalanavich. While raising their four children, Madaline managed many apartments for over 30 years that she and her husband had acquired.
Madaline enjoyed gardening, traveling, going to casinos, playing Yahtzee, reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by son, Bernard Kalanavich; son, Brian Kalanavich and wife, Sally; son, David Kalanavich and wife, Deborah; son, Daniel Kalanavich; grandson, Nick Kalanavich and wife, Cortland; granddaughter, Nicole Kalanavich and fiancé, Scott Kovach; grandson, Brett Kalanavich and his girlfriend, Tara Elder and her daughter, Halle; granddaughter, Kristen Stivason and husband, Cory; and great-grandchildren, Hannah and Holden Stivason. She is also survived by three brothers, John, Don and Gene Loar; sister, Norma Bourke; many nieces and nephews; and best friend, Susan Elias.
Madaline was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Robert and Bruce Loar; and two sisters, Iona Foor and Elaine Mires.
A graveside service at St. Bernard Cemetery will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Tage Danileson officiating. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.