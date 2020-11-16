Mary M. Kerekes

Mary Mae (Dunmire) Kerekes, 90, formerly of West Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Pittsburgh.
Born June 9, 1930, in Harttown, Indiana County, she was a daughter of Morgan Finley Dunmire and Helen (Shannon) Dunmire.
Mary was a 1948 graduate of Elders-Ridge High School. She worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone, as a laborer for Federal Labs, in maintenance at Indiana Hospital, and lastly as a health care attendant for Bethany Place Personal Care Home. She was a member of West Lebanon Church of God.
Mary liked sewing, and was an incredible cook and baker, known for her delicious apple pies. She enjoyed going to dances with her late husband, John. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Kerekes Jr., who passed away on March 22, 1999; and her sisters, Jean Duncan, Betty Coulter, Vivian Dunmire and Kathleen “Kat” Fails.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Tammie L. (Paul) Yuretich, of Pittsburgh; son, Christopher J. “Chris” Kerekes, of Indiana; granddaughters, Emily and Molly Yuretich; sister, H. Maxine Fisher, of Indiana; brother, James “Jim” Dunmire, of Indiana; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent funeral home capacity. Please wear masks and respect social distancing.
Interment will be in West Lebanon Cemetery, West Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
