Mary Marlene Rice, 86, of Indiana, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Clyde and Nora (Barnett) Putt, she was born March 23, 1934, in Clymer.
Marlene was a graduate of Pine Township High School and a current member of the Grove Chapel Lutheran Church. She had been employed numerous years by Marion Center High School as a cook.
Marlene loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As time permitted, she enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, sewing, knitting and crocheting.
Surviving are her children, Terry Rice and his partner Brenda Mocek, Creekside, and Nancy (Elkin) Lingenfelter, Indiana; grandchildren Stacey Keith and partner Fred Troup, Indiana; Monica (Josh) Kunkle, Creekside; Bryan (Amanda) Rice, Elderton; and Crystal (Joseph) Rushton, Dixon-ville; great-grandchildren Devin and girlfriend Emma Bland, Taylor, Kadince, Amber, Mark, Myles, Max, Danny, Kenzie and Bryanna; sister Eleanor Grundy, Virginia; brother Wayne (Myrna) Putt, Indiana; former daughter-in-law Janet Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Marlene in death were her parents; husband Clair “Fred” Rice; son Richard; daughters Renee and Mary Beth; and two brothers, Dean and Gordon Putt.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday morning. Funeral service will follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating. Interment will be in the Grove Chapel Cemetery.
As per state regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.