Mary Madaline Kalanavich was a hard-working and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the age of 92.
Madaline was born to Robert and Lucy Loar in Midland, Md. She moved to Indiana to manage the fountain at McCrory’s Department Store, where she met her husband, Nick Kalanavich.
While raising their four children, Madaline managed many apartments for over 30 years that she and her husband had acquired.
Madaline enjoyed gardening, traveling, going to casinos, playing Yahtzee, reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Bernard Kalanavich, Brian Kalanavich and wife Sally, David Kalanavich and wife Deborah, and Daniel Kalanavich; grandsons Nick Kalanavich and wife Cortland, Brett Kalanavich and his girlfriend, Tara Elder, and her daughter, Halle; granddaughters Nicole Kalanavich and fiancé Scott Kovach, and Kristen Stivason and husband Cory; great-grandchildren Hannah and Holden Stivason; and best friend Susan Elias.
Madaline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Robert and Bruce Loar; and two sisters, Iona Foor and Elaine Mires.
A graveside service at the St. Bernard’s Cemetery will take place Thursday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Tage Danileson officiating. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.