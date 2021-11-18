Mary (Shaw) McKinney, 100, of Indiana and formerly of Commodore (Taylorsville), went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, from the Rose Haven Personal Care Home in Indiana, where her loving family was by her side.
The daughter of Thomas J. and Ola L. (Clegg) Shaw, she was born July 22, 1921, in Commodore.
Mary was a graduate of Commodore High School.
During World War II, Mary moved to Detroit and worked in a factory making machine gun parts.
On April 17, 1946, she wed Ray McKinney. They shared almost 53 years of marriage together until his death on March 5, 1999.
Mary was a member of the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ on Old Route 119 near Indiana and lived a consistent Christian life. She was a very faithful church attender.
For many years, Mary was a cafeteria worker at the Purchase Line School District.
She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother to her family. Mary was a gifted homemaker and an accomplished baker and cook. She is fondly remembered for the large Sunday dinners she prepared for her family on a regular basis.
Remarkably, Mary survived breast cancer twice — first at the age of 62 and again at the age of 90.
Mary is survived by her two sons, David McKinney and wife, Mary Lou, of Oro Valley, Ariz., and Randy McKinney and wife, Jill, of Home; her six grandchildren, Todd McKinney (Brandi), of Burlington, N.C.; Chad McKinney (Danielle), of Oro Valley, Ariz.; Bret McKinney (Amy), of Hermitage; Brad McKinney (Stephanie), of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; Jarod McKinney (Sarah), of Mentor, Ohio; and Erin McKinney, of Blairsville; and her 16 great-grandchildren, Macy, Landen, Madison, Noah, Lydia, Austin, Logan, Nora, Kayden, Ashlyn, Gracyn, Bradyn, Ronan, Adeline, Lita and Weston.
Also surviving are her two sisters-in-law, Betty Shaw Harris, of Springfield, Mo., and Joquita Shaw, of El Reno, Okla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Evelyn Albert; and her four brothers, John Neil, Paul, Tommy and Jimmy Shaw.
Mary’s family respectfully requests that masks be worn during her visitation and funeral service.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of her funeral service, on Saturday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, when her son, David McKinney, will speak words of comfort to family and friends.
A livestream link to Mary’s service will be on her obituary page at the funeral home website, www.rairighfh.com, on the day of her funeral and continue to be available for viewing for weeks afterward. Interment will be at the Cookport Methodist Cemetery in Cookport.
Mary’s family expresses their heartfelt gratitude for all of the love, prayers, visits, phone calls and cards that Mary received during her time at the Rose Haven Personal Care Home. A special thank you is extended to the Rose Haven Personal Care Home for their loving care and kindness towards Mary.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Mary’s guestbook and share a condolence message.