Mary Olga (Kovach) Kuzmovich, 94, of Indiana, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, after a brief illness.
She was the youngest child of John and Martha Kovach. Mary was born in Vintondale and spent her childhood growing up in Creekside.
She was a graduate of Indiana High School, Class of 1945. She married the love of her life, Nicholas (Nick) Kuzmovich Jr., in 1947, and they enjoyed 60 wonderful years of life together. In 1966, Mary was offered a job at First Federal Savings and Loan (now InFirst Bank). She worked at the bank for 18 years and became the branch manager of the bank’s first branch office located in the Shop ‘n Save Plaza. She enjoyed working with her co-workers and customers very much.
Mary was forever grateful for the wonderful life she lived filled with happy memories of times spent with family and great friends. She and Nick loved to travel with their friends, especially their trips with the “Over The Hill Gang.” Playing cards, bowling and golfing with various leagues, bus trips to the casino and sewing were a few of the activities that kept Mary busy. She was an amazing seamstress and could repair and alter anything imaginable. Whether it was a minor repair or making a wedding gown, her work was always done to perfection.
Family and friends gathered at her home from the time she was first married. Anyone who visited her knows that she wasn’t happy unless she fed you something! Mary loved company, and entertaining was what she did best. She was very proud of her Hungarian heritage and enjoyed making traditional Hungarian foods for her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Nick; their son Ronald (Ronn); brothers: Joe Kovach (June), and John Kovach (Mary); sisters: Bertha Mizerak (Andy), Martha Lezanic (John), Sara Morris and infant sister Catherine; her extended family: sisters-in-law, Mary Grace Kuzmovich, Anna Rellick, (Tony), Veronica Backas (Harry), Betty Falcone (Jim), Virginia Kuzmovich, Florance Anderson (Chuck), and brother-in-law John Kuzmovich and Jeanne Pecori.
She is survived by her daughters: Mary Jane McLemore and husband Michael; and Virginia (Ginny) Winters and husband William (Bill), who said she was the best mother-in-law and friend he could have asked for; and daughter-in-law Shirley Kuzmovich (Ronn). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Keith Kuzmovich (Leigh), and their children Marina and Daniel; Shelby Rowe (Robb); Nathan Roberts (Ellen), and their children Alyssa and Daisy; her goddaughter, Dolores Palilla; and many wonderful nieces and nephews and their families who thought the world of Aunt Mary. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Mary was a member of St. Jude Thaddeus Byzantine Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court 339 for 63 years.
The family would like to thank her kind and wonderful neighbors, Karen, Rae, Heather and Laurel, for keeping an eye on her and being a part of her life. A special thank you to Courtney, who came into her life at a time she needed a friend. The friendship all of you bestowed on our mom will not be forgotten. You all made her world a better place. Over the years Dr. Ruth Woolcock and Dr. Matthew Hazey always took time to offer advice, care and concern. Their compassion was endless. Thank you to the hospice care givers who helped her through the last part of her journey. You have all been so kind to her and to our family.
Friends and family will be received at the Rairigh–Bence Funeral Home of Indiana on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. A Parastas Service will be conducted at 12:45 p.m. and the Rosary will be recited by members of the Catholic Daughters of America at 1 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Jude Thaddeus Byzantine Catholic Church in Ernest at 11 a.m. Monday with Reverend Vasyl Kadar officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Bernard’s Mausoleum.
Masks and social distancing requirements will be in place.
