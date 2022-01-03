Mary P. (Benson) Anderson, 88, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at her home.
A daughter of Edward and Elizabeth (McQuiston) Benson, she was born Oct. 6, 1933, in Indiana.
Mary is survived by three daughters, Loretta Stubbs and husband John, of Elwood City; Joan Wells, of Ernest; and Kim Anderson, of New Florence; a brother, John Benson, of Florida; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Glenn Anderson and Michael “Tom” Anderson; and four siblings, Alberta Murphy, Doris Hendrickson, Betty Georgaris and Edward Benson.
A graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Scot Pifer officiating.
Services have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.