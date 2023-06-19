Mary Patricia Bimeal, 93, of Mineral Point, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Arbutus Park Manor.
Born on March 18, 1930, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of George and Sarah “Sadie” (Hough) Hoffman.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arthur A.; brothers James and Donald; sisters Dorothy Lindenberg and Betty Hoffman; and daughter-in-law Nancy Bimeal.
She is survived by her loving children, Rebecca Keirn, of Johnstown; Andrew, of New Florence; Brian, of Coraopolis; Marla (Gary) Mock, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; and Christie Daire, of Mounds View, Minn.; grandchildren Samantha and Jewelie (Daniel) Gustafson and Xander and Daniella Daire; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was a 1948 graduate of Johnstown Catholic High School and later graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1951, becoming a registered nurse in 1952. She retired from the former Mercy Hospital. After retirement, Mary was employed at Laurelwood Care Center.
She was a member of Ss. Gregory and Barnabas Parish, Bon Air, where she and her husband assisted with bingo for many years. Mary enjoyed gardening as well as photography. She loved her Lord and family more than anything.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Thursday at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Johnstown, with Fr. Callistus Eleu.
Private interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
The family suggests contributions be directed to Ss. Gregory and Barnabas Parish, Bon Air, 120 Boltz St., Johnstown, PA 15902, in memory of Mary.
Online condolences may be posted to www.wharrisfuneralhome.com.
