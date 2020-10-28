Mary Ruth Malin, 94, of Indiana, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home in Indiana.
Mary was born May 30, 1926, in Ridgway, the daughter of Arthur P.F. and Ruth Oknefski Anderson. She married Thomas L. Malin, of Ridgway, on March 10,1957, who proceeded her in death.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she served on the altar guild, sang in the choir and attended Bible study. She especially enjoyed playing cards and doing needle point until 20 years ago, when she became legally blind. She then discovered the Talking Books program for the blind through Carnegie Library in Pittsburgh. Listening to her favorite authors and their stories being read provided her with hours of enjoyment the rest of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters, Mrs. Herbert Brittain (Barbara), of South Harpswell, Maine, and Mrs. Louis Torta (Elma), of Indiana.
Mary is survived by her son, David L. Malin (Linda); her daughter, Ruth M. Milner (Ron), of Indiana; two grandchildren, Heidi Malin (John Buckshaw), of Indiana, and Shaun Malin (Tammi), of Greenville, S.C.; two step-grandchildren, Robert Rankin (Tina), of Pittsburgh, and Amy Silveri (Nathan), of Greensburg; and two great-granddaughters, Charlise and Claire Malin, of Greenville, S.C. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Lucille Malin (102), of Ridgway, and two nephews, William Malin, also of Ridgway, and Scott Britain, of Kennebunk, Maine.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private viewing and service will be held for the family at Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana.
As per CDC and state department of health guidelines, please wear a mask while in the church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana, Pa 15701.