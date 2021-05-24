Mary Regina O’Hara Carnahan, 74, of Indiana, gained her wings on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Mary Regina was the daughter of Gerald E. and Marie A. Kline O’Hara, born in Sharon on Nov. 17, 1946.
Mary Regina enjoyed spending time with family, shopping with her sisters and evenings at her son Jason’s campground. Her love for animals was contagious and she was always surrounded by her favorite pets. She will be deeply missed by her dog, Pepper, and her cat, Tink.
She is survived by her three sons, Jason (Jamie), of Indiana; Johnathan (Kristie), of Shelocta; and Patrick, of Marion Center. Mary Regina was the proud grandma of Chase (Kylee Rifendifer), Camryn, Avery and Amelia, and the great-grandma of Maverick. Also surviving are her sisters, Ronnie (Gary) Stabile, of Indiana, and Kitty (Dana) Henry, of Homer City, and her brother, Jerry (Pam) O’Hara, of Jacksonville, Fla., as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Danny V. Carnahan.
Per the family’s request, there will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Memorial donations can be sent in Mary Regina’s memory to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.