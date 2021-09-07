Mary (Wilshire-Overman) Roan, 60, of Center Hall, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Mt. Nittany Medical Center.
She was born March 28, 1961, in Spangler, and was the daughter of George and Rose (Stein) Wilshire.
Surviving are her four children, Connie, James, Karen and Michael Overman; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, George Wilshire; and two sisters, Patricia and Wanda Patterson.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Berwin Wilshire.
Mary enjoyed carnivals and going to yard sales.
Friends will be received today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will take place at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family may be made to Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, PA, 15714.