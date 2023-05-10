Mary (Semsick) Simon, 94, of Indiana, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Beacon Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility, in Indiana, alongside her son and granddaughter.
The daughter of Walter and Exie (Bagley) Semsick, she was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Indiana.
Mary was a woman of great faith and lived her life serving God proudly. Mary could be found in her church pew every Sunday, exquisitely dressed in matching suits, jewelry and her signature hats. She took great pride in taking care of herself and always being fashionable.
Loving to entertain her family and close friends, Mary had a knack for preparing meals that were individually tailored to each of her guests. After the meal, Mary was a board game enthusiast and stayed up late into the night laughing and making memories playing Uno, Aggravation, Racko and more. The memory of her game nights will be in the hearts of her family and friends for a lifetime.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arnold S. Simon, who secured his place in heaven after 60 years of marriage; daughter-in-law Leslie A. Simon (wife of Sidney A. Simon); parents; brothers Peck, John, Jim, Bill, Bobe, Jack and Bob; and sisters May, Margaret, Martha and Mid.
She and Arnold had one child. Surviving is Mary’s only child, son Sidney A. Simon; one grandchild, Chanel N. Simon (fiance Kevin M. McGowan); one great-grandchild, Kai C. Ludwig; and many nieces and nephews: Brenda, Ken, Shavonne, Jason, Chase, Dennis, Cheryl, Shawn, Carrie, Wade, Nathan, Eric, Craig, Beth, Kaylie, Sherry, Terry, Crystal, Dave, Terry, Zach, Josh, Laura, William (Stubby), Lucie, Edward (Trigger), Rodney, Mary, Brandon, Natalie, Mike, Tom, Louie and Maxine, Elder Stanford Webb II, Rodney Webb, Stanford Webb III, Lynda, Joseph, Judi and Brandi, among several others.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at the Church of God in Christ at 625 Knox St., Indiana. Interment will follow at the Oakland Cemetery.
