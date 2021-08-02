Mary Verba, 95, of Armagh, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 15, 1926, in Frostburg, to Antonio and Mary Kathryn (Adams) Ananea.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank J. Verba; brothers, Ben, Frank, Jess, Philip, Anthony, Joseph and Ross Ananea; sisters, Anna Louise Ananea, Carmela Bloom and Rose Clark; and an infant brother, Johnny Ananea.
Mary is survived by children, Frank A. Verba and wife Diana, of Roseville, Calif., and John Verba and wife Barbara, of Columbia, Md.; grandchildren, Julia Haigh and husband Kevin, of Marietta, Kristen Robertson and husband Adrian, of Riverview, Fla., Danielle Verba and Gary Baird, of Bolivar, Alysha Verba and George Krinock, of Latrobe, Anthony Verba, of Roseville, Calif., Tim Townsend and wife Abby, of Land O’ Lakes, Fla., Jana Townsend, of Largo, Fla., Jessica Verba, of New Ipswich, N.H., Katharine Verba and husband Alex Malin, New Ipswich, N.H., and Bennett Verba, of Columbia, Md.; great-grandchildren, Jaden Saxton, Karleigh, Conner, Landen, Kristina and Macie Krinock, Adrian Jr., Jaylen and Jordyn Robertson and Landon Townsend; and great-great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Krinock.
Mary was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Seward where she was active in the Rosary Altar Society, choir and as a CCD teacher. She also helped with bingo and brunches at the parish hall. Mary also belonged to the Armagh Senior Citizens, Armagh Lions Club and Armagh & East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary where she helped served dinners and Friday night pizza.
Mary was a Cub Scout Den Leader and volunteered at numerous school functions. She was also a retired cook at United H.S.
Friends were received Sunday and are being received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh.
Friends will also be received from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward. Interment will be at the Armagh Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to either Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward, or the Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 323, Armagh.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartf uneralhomes.com.