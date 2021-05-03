Mary Wetzel

Mary E. Wetzel, 64, of Burnside, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at UPMC Altoona.
She was born July 10, 1956, a daughter of the late Hilbert and Carmella (Cicco) Lickenfelt.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, William Wetzel Sr.; a daughter, Paula Lowmaster and husband Justin; a son, William Wetzel Jr.; three siblings: Vincent Lickenfelt, Helen Novak and Charles Lickenfelt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. She was a member of the American Legion Post 435 in Glen Campbell and she loved to go walks and crocheting.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria. A prayer service will be held privately.
Donations may be made to Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, PA 15714.