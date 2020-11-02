MaryAnn (Shelly) Ballard, 87, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at The Fountains of Indiana.
A daughter of Fern and Charles Shelly, she was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Thornville, Ohio.
MaryAnn married Walter Ballard in 1954 and together they raised three children, Shelley, Jeffrey and Jennifer.
In 1965 they moved to Indiana, where MaryAnn spent her career working at the WDAD/WQMU radio stations. As administrative assistant and working in community affairs, she helped to assemble the station’s air staff for many years, interviewed Jimmy Stewart and spearheaded the Children’s Hospital Fund Drive, the predecessor of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive, which annually raised more than $100,000 for local children’s health care.
Upon their retirement, MaryAnn and Walter opened the Foursquare Bed & Breakfast Inn on South Fifth Street.
They enjoyed welcoming guests and getting to know them, and several times hosted acclaimed jazz musicians Ellis Marsalis and Wynton Marsalis on their visits to perform at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
MaryAnn’s beautiful handmade quilts graced each guest bed, and many friends and family members were lucky enough to receive one as a treasured gift. She also enjoyed knitting and doing counted cross-stitch. She collected flow-blue china and pelicans and was an avid fan of Penn State and Steelers football.
She and Walter enjoyed traveling and spending time in Naples, Fla.
MaryAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, in 2003.
She is survived by their three children and their spouses: Shelley (David) Johnson, Center Township; Jeffrey (Kini) Ballard, Moloka’i Island, Hawaii; and Jennifer Ballard and Kevin Boyce, Maryland; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; her brother, Richard Shelly, of Texas; her sister, Susan (Shelly) Jewell, of Massachusetts; and three nieces and two nephews.
No services will be held at this time. However, we will celebrate MaryAnn’s life at her favorite restaurant, The Coney, in downtown Indiana, as soon as it is safe to do so.
Arrangements are being handled by Bowser-Minich Inc. Funeral Home, White Township.