MaryAnn Elizabeth (Reynolds) Kucher, 84, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, in Indiana. She was lovingly called “Annie” by her brother Al, who coincidentally passed away earlier that morning.
She was born Oct. 1, 1938.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Gertrude (Ryan) Reynolds; her brother, Albert Reynolds Sr.; and her nephew, Albert Reynolds Jr.
MaryAnn is survived by her three sons: Joseph (Colleen Kearns) and granddaughter Anna, Michael (Stephanie) and grandson Zachary and Robert (Pacer Harp); and sister-in-law Mary Reynolds and nieces Renee (Thomas) Staib and Amy (William) Brotz and their children. MaryAnn’s life energy was gifted toward her boys and family.
MaryAnn was a graduate of the 1956 class of Greater Johnstown High School, and she continued her education to become a registered nurse. MaryAnn began her professional career in 1962 at Warren General Hospital and worked in the pediatric unit for the following 17 years.
The family moved to Erie in 1979, where MaryAnn provided support to the intensive care unit at Hamot Medical Center. Her healthcare service ended at Indiana Regional Medical Center as the assistant head nurse in ICU, and she finally enjoyed the role of supervisor of cardiology and was a leader in the pacemaker clinic in the nuclear medicine department.
MaryAnn was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. Bernard of Clairvaux in Indiana for 44 years and faithfully was of service to many.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Rose Haven Personal Care Home and The Communities at Indian Haven for the years of love and care.
A private family graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.