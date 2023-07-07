Marybelle Elizabeth (Gamble) Parks, 80, of Blacklick, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was born Dec. 1, 1942, in Blacklick, the daughter of Lyle and Noami (Bruner) Gamble.
Marybelle worked for Indiana VNA as a home health aide for 23 years. She also worked for Hamilton Fashions for seven years. Marybelle was a member of the Black Lick Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family, and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, David Deyarmin, of Homer City; three stepdaughters: Bonnie Berkey and husband Jim, of Blairsville; Judie Parks, of Tampa, Fla.; and Mildred Warren and husband Willie, of Jeanette; grandchildren: Cortnee, Lindsay, Gary and Michael; great-grandchildren: Adriana, Aiden, Journey and Harper; special niece Kerry Gamble, of Blacklick; and many extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Parks Sr., in 2020; stepson William Parks Jr.; and three brothers: Ronald, William and Lyle Gamble.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Ferguson Funeral Home, with Pastor Linda Corle officiating.
Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Marybelle’s name to VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
