Marylou (Bowman) McCutcheon, 80, of Kent, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
She was born at home in Apollo on Nov. 28, 1942, to Mary Matilda (Walker) and Wilber James Bowman.
Graduating from North Washington High School, Marylou worked as a home health aide for the VNA of Indiana, retiring after 30 years of service in 2017. She then volunteered for hospice for three years. In addition, she was employed as a tax specialist for H&R Block for 27 years. She served as an organist at Sons of Zebedee Church, Saltsburg, for more than 25 years. She was also employed with ICW Vocational Services.
An avid collector of Elvis memorabilia, Marylou enjoyed ceramics, reading and traveling on cruises and spending time with family.
Surviving Marylou is her husband of 62 years, Wesley F. McCutcheon, of Kent; children Carol Lee Pasquerell, of Pittsburgh; Franklin Keith (Kim) McCutcheon, of Jacksonville, Ala.; Wesley Daniel McCutcheon, of Homer City; and Patricia Lou (Ken) Moore, of Clarksville Tenn.; grandchildren Nicholas Pasquerell, Zachary (Stephanie) McCutcheon, Casandra (Greg) Prystie and Katherine McCutcheon; siblings Lucille (Kenneth) Gearhart, of Apollo; James (Dorothy) Bowman, of Apollo; and Paul (Ginny) Bowman, of Avonmore; four great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents; Marylou was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Beck.
Friends will be received by the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home in Indiana. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Keith McCutcheon officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Marylou to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at P.O. Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.
