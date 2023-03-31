Marylou “LouLou” Peterson Fink, 84, of Saltsburg, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Saturday, May 28, 1938, in Carmichaels, the daughter of John and Luella Glover Peterson.
Before her retirement, she worked as a nurse for Kiski Area School District, a nurse at Braddock Hospital, secretary for Attorney Melvin Martin, and an editor for the Saltsburg Press. She also worked for S&T Bank in Saltsburg.
Marylou was a member of the United Methodist Church in Saltsburg, where she taught Sunday school. She also filled in as a lay pastor at numerous churches when needed. She volunteered as an ombudsman for Indiana County Area Agency on Aging.
She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 65 years, Robert “Bubba” Fink; her children Robert (Bob) Fink Jr. and his wife, Tina, of Saltsburg, and James (Jim) Fink, of Galloway, Ohio; four grandchildren, Alyssa Lambert and her husband, Mark, of Estes Park, Colo., Nicole Fink-Quesada Cole, of San José, Costa Rica, James Fink, of Maryland, and Isadora Fink, of Maryland; her brother, John Peterson, of Levittown; and her sister, Carol Pierce, and her husband, Larry, of Boca Raton, Fla.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home, with Pastor Denny Marshall officiating.
Interment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marylou’s memory to the United Methodist Church, 813 Salt St., Saltsburg, PA 15681.
