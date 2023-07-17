Master Sgt. Bradley Alan Martin, 50, of Harrisburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Joanna L. Senger Martin, of Harrisburg. He is also survived by his father, Samuel W. Martin, of Indiana; his brother, Samuel W. Martin Jr. and his wife, Laura; and his children, Elizabeth and Rebecca, of Hanover.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beth A. Shankle Martin, who passed in 2003.
Bradley requested there be no viewing. A committal with military honors will be held Thursday at Indian Town Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover Township.
Bradley served 21 years in the United States Air Force including one tour in Iraq. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the VFW Post 3502, 883 Old West Chocolate Ave., Hershey, PA 17033.
