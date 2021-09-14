Matthew Brett Hill, 27, was taken from this world on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Matthew was the youngest born to Mark E. Hill on Oct. 5, 1994.
He graduated from Blairsville High School in 2013. He went on to start work at R&L Development Company before moving on to Halliburton and eventually settling at K Dolan Corp. Matthew was very charismatic with a great sense of humor and a fantastic smile. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and drinking beer with his buddies. Most everyone he met had respect for his work ethic and had great things to say about him. Anyone who knew the real Matt would tell you he was kind and had a good heart. Matthew’s life took a wrong turn and it cost him his life.
Matt will be deeply missed by his father, Mark Hill, Blairsville; brother, Mark Hill Jr. and wife, Amber, Derry; nephews, Mark Hill III and Braden Brendlinger; nana, Donna Hill, Blairsville; stepmother, Judy, Blairsville; uncle, Scott Hill and wife, Christine, Bryant, Ark.; uncle, Bill Holmes and wife Vanessa, Montoursville; aunt, Sherri McClure, Blairsville; step-grandparents, Bill and Marge Holmes, Coral; cousin, Rich; best friends, Tyler and Levi, and many others who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Floyd and Carol Hill; uncle, Barry Hill; and aunt, Barbara Williams.
A memorial service will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, on Saturday at 11 a.m. Pastor Dawn Krishart will officiate.
Sorry I never got to say goodbye. I’ll always love you — Dad.