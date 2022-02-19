Matthew D. Cowie

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Matthew Dean Cowie, 50, passed away surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with numerous medical issues.
Matthew was born at Indiana Hospital on Sept. 24, 1971. He graduated from Marion Center High School in 1990, later attending Cambria-Rowe Business College in Indiana.
Matthew was an ardent Star Wars fan, a passion he shared with his cousin Victor.
An avid film buff, he enjoyed watching movies, instilling the same passion in his loved ones.
Matthew loved his family more than anything. Whether at Christmas gatherings, family outings to Idlewild Park, or simply seeing the latest superhero movie at the Indiana theater, nothing gave him more joy than being around those whom he loved, and who loved him, the most.
He had an amazing sense of humor, constantly cracking jokes and making people laugh.
Along with the limitless love he gave, his family will miss that the most.
Matthew is survived by his mother and devoted caretaker, Linda Cowie, of Indiana; his father, Robert Cowie, of Hotchkiss, Colo.; his sister, Connie Dilts, her husband Bobby and their children, Cenneca and Zane, all of Smicksburg; his sister, Carrie Cowie and her children, Chloe and Jasper, all of Indiana; his beloved friend, Joshua Adams, of Pittsburgh; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who loved him dearly.
Matthew loved the music of Jeff Buckley. He took great solace in Buckley’s lyrics, a favorite being “There’s the moon asking me to stay / Long enough for the clouds to fly me away”.
The tremendous grief experienced by everyone who knew Matthew is surpassed only by the happiness that he brought them.
The world is emptier without him, but the hearts of those who loved him will forever be full with his memory.
Matthew’s wishes were to have no public viewing or services. A celebration of his life will be held with his family and close friends.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.