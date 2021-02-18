Matthew H. ‘Butch’ Langham Jr.

Matthew Henry “Butch” Langham Jr., 31, of Plumville, passed away at home Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
He was born Jan. 18, 1990, in Indiana, a son of Matthew and Terri (McCullough) Langham.
He is survived by his parents; daughter, Lyvia; long-term girlfriend, Amber; stepson, Skylar; brother and sister-in-law, Bradley (Shawnee) Gaston; sister, Traci Gaston; four nieces and five nephews. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles who all loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Raymond and Esther McCullough; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Beverly Langham; and a maternal uncle, Robert “Bulldog” McCullough.
He was a loving and caring father, son, brother and uncle. Butch loved spending time with his daughter, enjoyed fishing, working on cars, four-wheelers and dirt bikes. He loved adrenaline, motorcycles and any off-road vehicle. Working on the oil rigs was his passion. There was never a dull moment when he was around. Butch will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements are being made with the Barrett Funeral Home, Northern Cambria.