Matthew J. Rorabaugh, 67, of Cookport, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He was surrounded by his devoted, loving wife of 46 years, Deborah (Harper) Rorabaugh, his daughter, Mellissa Harfield, his loving siblings and family members.
He was a loving husband and amazing father who showed his love to all who knew him. He spent 49 years in the coal mining industry, where he was a former member of the Pennsylvania Mine Rescue Team and was extremely proud that he had made it 45 years without a lost time mine accident. He was the chief electrician with Rosebud Mining Company, Kittanning, for the past 22 years.
Matt loved traveling, especially with his family. He just spent two weeks in Europe with his wife and brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Debra Rorabaugh. While there he was able to see the Passion Play of Christ.
He and Deb loved taking cruises with their daughter and her late husband, creating memories that will be cherished forever. His true passion was to restore antique cars. He was currently restoring a 1957 Thunderbird, and if anyone wondered where he was, they knew they’d find him in his garage.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Harper) Rorabaugh; daughter, Mellissa Harfield; siblings, Donna (William) Batten, of Commodore; Sonya (Garold) Russell, of Commodore; Harry (Marilyn) Rorabaugh, of Indiana; and Joseph (Debra) Rorabaugh, of Dixonville; his godchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Irene (Boruch) Rorabaugh; his infant child, Damion Matthew; son-in-law, Nathan Harfield; and sister, Mary Rorabaugh.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer.
