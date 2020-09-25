Matthew L. Bowers

Matthew Lee Bowers, 37, of Homer City, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
He was the son of Robert and Diana (Ellenberger) Bowers and was born Oct. 18,1982, in Kittanning.
He enjoyed building RC cars, watching sports and collecting sports cards and wheat pennies.
Matthew also enjoyed playing video games, going to car shows and any time spent with his kids. Growing up he attended the Church of God, West Lebanon.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Brittany Marie (Wilson) Bowers; his three children, Luca Evan Bowers, Rowan Lee Bowers and Ayla Marie Bowers; and his parents, Robert and Diana (Ellenberger) Bowers, of Shelocta. He is also survived by his brothers, Nathan Bowers and significant other, Lisa Olliver, of Indiana; Michael Bowers, of Shelocta; and Daniel Bowers, of Butler; his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Ellenberger, and paternal grandmother, Almeda Bowers, both of Punxsutawney.
His in-laws, Donald Jr. and Gloria Wilson, of Cherry Tree; his sister-in-law, Alicia Smarsh and husband Justin, of Cherry Tree; and his nephews, Andrew Smarsh and Toby Smarsh, of Cherry Tree, also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Evelyn Ellenberger and his paternal grandfather, Dale Bowers, both of Punxsutawney
Friends will be received today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, and Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family.