Matthew Scott Young, 57, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, while at his residence.
Matthew served in the United States Army during the Persian Gulf War. He was employed by Lockheed Martin as an aircraft structural assembler. Matthew loved motorcycles and Hueys. He will be greatly missed by his daughter and friends.
Surviving is his daughter, Jessica Young.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.