Maurice J. Fox

Maurice John Fox, 76, of Commodore, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a lengthy battle with liver disease. He is now with his Lord and Savior.
The son of Chester and Alberta Fox, he was born on May 6, 1944, in DuBois.
Maurice graduated from Reynoldsville-Sykesville High School in 1962. He was awarded many football awards including being the defensive player of the week numerous times.
He served in the United States Navy in Norfolk, Va., aboard the USS Vulcan from 1962 to 1966. He later served two years in the United States Naval Reserves. A Vietnam-era veteran, Maurice was honorably discharged in 1968 with the rank of petty officer second class.
Maurice was a longtime member of the East Mahoning Baptist Church, where he was actively involved as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.
He worked at Rockwell International in DuBois and at Indiana University of Pennsylvania as the director of the Computer Center for 31 years until his retirement. He completed several college courses while working at IUP including graduating from ABCOPAD’s Christian Leadership Institute to be a lay minister. He continued his ministry through the Gideon’s International organization and as a supply pastor in many area churches.
Maurice was a Seventh Degree National Grange member and served on several boards including the Purchase Line School District, CareNet and The Cookport Fair.
He was known for his work on computers and often was the designated IT person for organizations and people who needed assistance. Maurice also loved bowling, cruising with his wife, creating elaborate projects at home and spending time with his family.
Maurice is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Janice L. (Edwards) Fox; his daughter, Susan Timon (John); his son, Jeffrey Fox (Dede); his five grandchildren, Sara and Andrew Timon, and Hayden, Carter and Morgan Fox; his two sisters, Mary Cline and Evelyn Hassell (Earl); his brother, Lee Fox (Pat); and two brothers-in-law, William Wray and James McGuire.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his six siblings, Donna Meyer (Frank), Doris Lindy (Bill), Dora Haag (Harry), Albert Fox (Garnet), Joanna Wray and Marjorie McGuire; and his in-laws, Clarence and Aleathe Edwards.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. today at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. In accordance with CDC guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time. Please be prepared to wait outside and dress appropriately for the cold weather. Maurice’s family requests masks to be worn. Please practice social distancing.
On Sunday, additional viewing will be held from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at the East Mahoning Baptist Church at 593 Sebring Road, Marion Center, (Purchase Line). At 2 p.m., military honors will be accorded by members of the U.S. Navy and the Clymer American Legion Post #222. Immediately following the military honors, a funeral service will be conducted at the church by Pastor Scott Sauers.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Maurice’s family respectfully requests that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the church. Interment will be at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Memorial contributions may be made to the East Mahoning Baptist Church, c/o Melissa Leasure, 86 Nashville Road, Rochester Mills, PA 15771, or the Gideon’s International at P.O. Box 63, Indiana, PA 15701.
Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Maurice’s guestbook and share a condolence message.