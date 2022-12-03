Max “Eugene” Widdowson, 86, of Batavia, N.Y., formerly of Clymer, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Rochester, N.Y.
Born on Nov. 18, 1935, he was the son of C. Max and Mildred (Dick) Widdowson.
Eugene is survived by his sister, J. Patricia McGary Fulmer and husband Donald; and his two nephews, Ty McGary and wife Melissa, and Tal McGary and special friend Ann.
At a later date, interment will take place in the Montgomery Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Hillsdale.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.