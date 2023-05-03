Max “Eugene” Widdowson, 86, of Batavia, N.Y., and formerly of Clymer, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Rochester, N.Y.
The son of C. Max and Mildred (Dick) Widdowson, he was born on Nov. 18, 1935.
Eugene was a former member of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren.
A Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Army, becoming a diesel engineer.
Eugene was a Shriner for more than 50 years and enjoyed riding his big white Harley in the Shriner’s parades.
He is survived by his only sister, J. Patricia (McGary) Fulmer and husband Donald; and his two nephews: Ty W. McGary (Melissa) and Tal M. McGary (Ann).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Sally Edwards and Beverly McCracken.
Following Eugene’s wishes, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Montgomery Cemetery near Hillsdale. The Rev. Jeff Fackler will officiate.
Military honors will be provided by the Clymer American Legion Post No. 222.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 8928, Topeka, KS 66608-1399, or online at lovetothererescue.org/spring.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Eugene’s guestbook and share a message.
