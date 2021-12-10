Max Theodore Craig, 88, of Shelocta, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at his residence.
The son of William and Florence (Wilson) Craig, he was born Jan. 13, 1933, in Indiana.
Max was a member of Shelocta Presbyterian Church and a long-time employee of Exxon. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and cutting timber. He also liked to travel with his wife.
Surviving are his loving wife, Jane (Collins) Craig; sons Brad Craig and Randy (Elaine) Craig; grandchildren, Ryan (Leanne) Craig, Meghan (Bobby) Young, Erica (Alex) Bonelli, Erin (Tom) Creveling, Scott (Allie) Craig, Joseph (Sarah) Craig and Peter (Kathleen) Craig; great-grandchildren, Ryle and Haley Craig, Kendall and Blake Young, Shae and Sloane Bonelli, Brooklyn and Madison Creveling, Calvin and Ophelia Craig; and daughter-in-law, Carol Craig.
Preceding Max in death were his parents and a son, Doug.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Lebanon Cemetery, 13633 Old Route 56 West, West Lebanon, PA 15783.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the supervision of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.