Melissa Marjorie Horner

Melissa Marjorie (Nedresky) Horner, 43, of Brush Valley, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at home.
Born July 12, 1979, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Richard and Karen (Koscho) Nedresky, of Strongstown. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 15 years, Ryan Horner; children Rylee Christine Horner and Ryan Christopher Horner, both at home in Brush Valley; maternal grandmother Marjorie Zarnesky and husband Blair, of Ebensburg; sisters Beth Ann Wargo and fiance Matthew Heller, of Penn Run; Michelle Nedresky, of Clymer; several nieces who loved their Aunt Melissa; in-laws Roger and Frances (Ryniak) Horner, of Clyde; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Melissa was a very loving and caring mother who was very active in all her children’s activities and enjoyed family time. Her children meant the world to her. Melissa enjoyed that she was also in the insurance business for 24 years, recently being promoted to an account executive position. She had a long history of handling property and casualty insurance programs for contractors. She also had the Construction Risk Insurance Specialist (CRIS) and Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) designations. She was extremely focused on client service and received the National Alliance’s 2020 National Outstanding CSR of the Year in the state of Pennsylvania.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St, Armagh, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Ashley Weyant officiating.
Interment will take place at Brush Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting you make a memorial donation to a charity of your choice in memory of Melissa.
